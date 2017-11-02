OXFORD Round Table organisers are urging people to use park and rides to travel to the South Park display.

There is limited parking around the park off Headington Hill, and the charity has linked up with Oxford Bus Company to offer a combined park-and-ride fireworks ticket with shuttle services running every 10 minutes between Thornhill Park and Ride and Cheney School in Warneford Lane.

Spokesman, Matthew Balaam, added: “We have tried to make this event easy to get to, and to remove the headache of parking, with the shuttle bus service.

“It would be best if people could try to avoid parking in the area.

“They can either use the park and ride or walk to the event.

“People can enjoy the excitement and anticipation of walking towards the fireworks without having the frustration of trying to find a parking space.

“There are three ways into the park – Cheney Lane, Headington Road or Morrell Avenue.

“The Cheney Lane entrance is opposite the Cheney Lane student village. People do come from far and wide for this event but we expect them to catch the train or use the park-and-ride.

“The Morrell Avenue junction with Headington Road will be closed to traffic between 5pm and 9pm."

A £10 adult ticket will cover the cost of return travel from Thornhill and entry to the fireworks, while a £23 family ticket will allow two adults and up to two children to travel and see the fireworks.

There is also a £54.50 super family ticket, including entry to the VIP area.

Tickets can be purchased from bus drivers on the night.

They can also be purchased in advance from oxfordfireworks.co.uk/tickets.php