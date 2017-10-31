THE boss of the fourth bike hire company to launch in Oxford visited the city to officially unveil its models.

Mobike has partnered with Oxford-based bike share company cycle.land to unveil 100 bikes throughout the city.

Its UK general manager Steve Pyer said: "The city could easily accommodate 1,000 bikes. We have actually spoken to a lot of people who were going to buy their own bikes but will use ours.

"Our bikes are different: we design them."

He said the company's bikes should withstand about four years of use but other parts, such as brake cables, will be replaced every year.

Mobike follows Ofo, Pony Bikes and Obike in setting up in Oxford.

All initially start with 100 bikes and unveil more if Oxford City Council agrees.