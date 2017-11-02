A LONG-VACANT shop on Headington Roundabout could become a pizza delivery business.

The former Boyz2men barber shop, in Roundway, has been empty for 18 months and now plans to open a pizza business there have been revealed.

The Risinghurst row of shops - next to McDonald's - consists of a bookmakers, a newsagent and off-licence, a pharmacy, a bathroom shop, a cafe, a tattoo parlour, and a charity shop.

In submitting the plans on behalf of Mr F Ghulam, planners One Stop Planning Service said it would increase footfall to the area and it was clear a retail unit would be not viable.

To comment on the plans go to oxford.gov.uk and search 17/02715/FUL