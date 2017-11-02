PHILIP Pullman delighted a packed crowd at Oxford Brookes University talking about his new book La Belle Sauvage.

Mr Pullman was in conversation with Oxford Brookes head of English Simon Kövesi at Headington Campus on Wednesday.

Afterwards he also signed copies of his new book for excited audience members.

Launched last month much to the delight of eager fans, La Belle Sauvage is the first volume in The Book of Dust, a new companion to his global bestselling and multi-award winning series, His Dark Materials.

Mr Pullman helped launch the MA in creative writing at Brookes in 2008 and has been a teaching fellow on the programme ever since.

Speaking at event, he said: "I’ve always enjoyed my contacts with the students.

"I come here about once a year to do a talk with students and answer any questions that they have.

"I’ve been working with James Hawes [reader in creative writing at Brookes] and I always enjoy talking with him and seeing what he’s doing with his students and the work they produce, so I’m very glad to be involved."

Mr Pullman also made a point of saying how important he felt it was for universities to engage with their communities about the arts.