THE city's Gourmet Burger Kitchen has been slammed over serving medium rare burgers but hit back claiming it is 'vital' customers choose how the burger is cooked.

GBK in George Street received the low score in February after Oxford City Council environmental health officers took issue with their medium rare burgers.

The Food Standards Agency requires restaurants to have controls and safe systems in place - which includes checks throughout the supply chain.

The firm's head of food, Tim Molema, said it was confident in its processes and it was crucial customers had the choice of how they wanted their burger cooked.

He said: "We received a 2 star rating following the visit in Oxford in February which predominantly pertained to the cooking of medium rare burgers.

"Since that time we have worked extensively with the FSA and our Primary Authority to improve our controls surrounding serving these burgers and are very confident of our processes.

"It is vital to GBK that we continue to provide consumers with choice when it comes to how they want their burgers cooked."

The restaurant was rated 'poor' when it came to food hygiene and safety but was 'very good' when it came to structural compliance.

But inspectors only had 'some' confidence in management.

Mr Molema said: "At GBK food safety is of paramount importance.

"All our restaurants are subject to rigorous quarterly, unannounced external inspections as part of a routine auditing programme, as well as internal audits from senior management.

"This allows us to continually monitor standards across the board."

He added: "We requested a re-visit from the local authority in June and September and are awaiting their response."

In September 2015, the Food Standards Agency changed its policy to make it compulsory for restaurants to present councils with a food safety management plan if it wanted to serve rare burgers.

In May last year its updated advice said restaurants had to demonstrate its procedures were appropriate.

Several restaurants and pubs in the county have been punished recently amid the confusion.

The Spread Eagle in Abingdon were given a zero after inspectors said it didn't have permission to serve rare burgers, despite the owners claiming it had been taken off the menu several years before.

Wildwood Kitchen, also in Abingdon, were told to disregard customer preferences and not serve rare or medium burgers and given a two star rating.

Both have since bounced back with four star ratings.

The Food Standards Agency said inspectors could consider enforcement action if they feel a business has a poor understanding of the hazards.