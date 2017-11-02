BOOK lovers will be without a library for a month as Oxford Central Library moves back into a permanent home.

The library has been based in Oxford Castle Quarter during the regeneration of the Westgate Centre.

It will return to a new site at the Westgate on December 18, but will move out of the Castle Quarter site on November 17, with no library operating in central Oxford in the interim period.

Those who want to loan books will have access to libraries in Summertown, Headington, Cowley, Blackbird Leys, Botley and Old Marston.

The new library will have longer opening hours, from 9am to 8pm Monday to Saturday, with Sunday opening in the new year.

The new library will include public computers, free wifi and a dedicated area for community activities and workshops.

Oxfordshire County Council’s cabinet member for cultural services, Lorraine Lindsay-Gale, said: “I know many people, like myself, are really looking forward to the new library and seeing what it has to offer.

"The temporary library has been an excellent stop-gap for customers since March 2016 and we have sought to minimise as far as possible, the closure period leading up to the reopening.

“Before the central library closed for refurbishment, we had the third-highest footfall of any library in the country – an incredible feat for a relatively small city – and the new library will enable greater use than ever before, especially with extended opening hours and new space for community activities.”