EXPERIENCE an abattoir in virtual reality in the city centre today.

Animal Equality, will be showing a virtua reality documentary 'iAnimal: The dairy industry in 360-degrees' at LUSH in the Westgate centre this weekend.

Wearing a virtual reality headsets, the documentary allows people to experience life and death through the eyes of cows and calves reared and killed in the dairy industry and is narrated by Evanna Lynch, best known for her role as Luna Lovegood in Harry Potter.

The joint event between Oxford University Vegetarian and Vegan society and Animal Equality will be held from 10am to 5pm until Sunday.

It was filmed in 2016 inside dairy farms and slaughterhouses in Britain and Mexico.

Dr Toni Shephard, UK Executive Director of Animal Equality, said: “Virtual reality opens up worlds that used to be hidden from us and there is nothing more secretive than the way animals are reared and killed for food. Animal Equality believes people have the right to know what happens in modern farms and slaughterhouses so that consumers can make informed decisions about the food they buy. Now, through our cutting-edge iAnimal project, we can open up these secretive worlds and allow everyone to experience first-hand how farmed animals live and die.”

“Paul McCartney once famously said ‘If slaughterhouses had glass walls, we would all be vegetarians' but of course they don’t, and most people remain unaware of the lives and deaths of animals bred for food.”