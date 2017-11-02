An OXFORD man has been fined thousands of pounds after being caught driving whilst double the legal alcohol limit.

Dr Oliver Brown, 26, of Benson Road, Oxford was found guilty at Oxford Magistrates' Court on Monday following a one day trial.

He was sentenced on the same day and given a £4,000 fine and an 18 month driving ban.

Brown was stopped and found to be smelling of alcohol on the Garsington Road at around 2.20am on May 21.

He had previously been seen driving along the eastern bypass in Oxford, appearing to go faster than allowed.

A roadside breath test was failed and Brown was arrested.

While in custody he failed an evidential breath test which showed him to be more than double the limit.

Investigating officer Police Constable Stuart McMaster said: "I believe this result shows that the courts will punish drivers who put others at risk by drink driving heavily and I hope this will be a lesson to others."