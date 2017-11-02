PLANS for a new music block at a North Oxford private school have resurfaced and could save more than 650 hours of 'wasted' teaching time.

The Dragon School has lodged plans for a two-storey music school, two-and-a-half years after public opposition forced them to postpone the scheme.

The existing music school is on the other side of Bardwell Road from the main buildings, which the school said was wasting '657' hours of valuable time each term due to pupils having to trek back and forth.

Lengthy discussions with residents have led to the latest plans, which the school hopes would be sympathetic to the area.

The school's bursar, Martin Johnson, said: "Following a positive public consultation, the Dragon School is delighted to submit a planning application for a new music school which will replace facilities that are now inadequate to meet current requirements.

"We believe that our architects have designed a building that will have a significant impact on music-making and performance at the Dragon School, while at the same time being sympathetic to local considerations."

Initial plans for a three-storey music school backing onto Dragon Lane were put forward in September 2014 and included the controversial demolition of the school's Lane House building, which dates back to the 1920s.

Following meetings with residents of Park Town and Norham Road the plans were revised to lower the highest point by two metres and remove proposed roof lanterns.

But the move did little to alleviate concerns and the plans were withdrawn in May 2015 and the project put on hold.

The new two-storey plans would now see Lane House retained and the music school built no higher than its current height.

Oxford Preservation Trust director, Debbie Dance, said: "It is clear that the Dragon School has listened and have put together a careful new scheme which we are delighted gives them the accommodation that they want and protects the character of the surrounding area including the much loved and well used Dragon Lane."

In submitting the plans, the school said: "These proposals are for a smaller more compact building than those described in previous planning applications which required the demolition of Lane House.

"The building location is remote from the site boundary, which helps mitigate neighbourly issues with the schools nearest neighbours in Park Town which back onto Dragon Lane."

It would contain 29 teaching and practice rooms, four rehearsal rooms for ensembles and choirs, two classrooms, a music library and instrument storage area.

The school said: "The current location means that children have to trek across the School and cross the Bardwell Road with instruments to the rehearsal spaces, losing valuable enjoyment and learning time.

"Time is also wasted by teachers in setting up and locating the pupils.

"We estimate that 657 hours of teaching time is lost each term as a result of the current set-up."

To comment on the plans go to oxford.gov.uk and search 17/02419/FUL

A decision is due to be taken by January 22. The consultation is open until November 27.