THE £35m redevelopment of Castle Quay will now be paid for by Cherwell District Council.

The Banbury shopping centre is currently owned by Aberdeen Standard Investments but they have pulled out of the development and plan to sell the building.

The district council, which already has a 15 per cent stake in Castle Quay, has today announced they intend to buy the site and continue with the expansion.

Councillor Tony Ilott, Cabinet member for finance, said: “As a council and as a community leaders we are committed to investing in the town centre and doing everything we can to create a thriving economy.

“The new development at Castle Quay has been highly anticipated and if not delivered would be a massive blow to residents and businesses.”

Council leader Barry Wood confirmed the authority plan to carry out the £35m expansion “as is”, including keeping businesses already signed like the The Light Cinema, Lidl, Gourmet Burger Kitchen, Nandos and Zizzis.

He added the authority had been offered a "good deal" by the developer but could not reveal the price at this stage as negotiations were ongoing.

On what the decision would mean for Cherwell residents, he said: “I can say simply and directly that there will be no impact on council services and no rate increase for residents.”

He added: “Frankly, I don’t think the extension would have been on the cards anymore if we had let this go to another investor.”

Councillor Lynn Pratt, Cabinet member for estates and economy, said: “This has been done by quite a few other councils who see it as an investment.

"If this goes through as planned, we will own valuable real estate in the centre of Banbury.”

Planning permission for the expansion, known as Castle Quay 2, was granted in October 2016, with work initially set to begin last month to meet an opening date of December 2018.

If the scheme passes a vote by the full council on December 18, the work is now anticipated to start in the spring with a new end date of winter 2019.

The authority also plan to look at revamping the current Castle Quay, which opened in 2000.