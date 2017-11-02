A PRE-SCHOOL which has turned itself around just five months after a scathing Ofsted report is celebrating the hard work of staff.

Rose Hill Pre School, in Ashhurst Way, was branded inadequate by Ofsted in May – the lowest possible rating.

But since Rebecca Jedynowicz took over the management of the school from her mother, Linda, a wholesale change in working practices led to a much more favourable report following an inspection last month, with the school now rated 'good' – the second-highest ranking.

The 26-year-old said: "We have changed everything.

"We are totally geared towards the child's interest and we have individual plans in place that aim to help each child progress.

"All the staff know what they should be doing and they have worked really hard to change things around.

"My mum and I have switched roles and she is a lot happier working closer with the children whilst I deal with the management side of things."

In its latest report, inspectors praised Ms Jedynowicz for working 'extremely hard to prioritise and successfully address the actions and recommendations from the last inspection.'

Children's safety is 'promoted at all times' and pupils are 'challenged' and 'engaged' to ensure they progress, according to the report.

Inspectors had previously reported that children's safety was 'significantly compromised,' at the school and in some instances they were left simply 'wandering about'.

The pre-school opens each week day morning for under-fives.

Ofsted's latest report went on to praise the school for helping to raise awareness about healthy lifestyles and for its 'strong partnerships' with parents.

Inspectors said: "Staff use a good variety of ways to involve parents effectively in their children's next steps in learning.

"They gather lots of information when children start to help them form accurate starting points. "Parents comment on the good-quality care their children receive."

The school has 13 pupils and Ms Jedynowicz said she now she wants more children to come to the school.

Afternoon sessions will be starting from January.

The change in rating also means that the school will be able to provide for two-year-olds again.

Ms Jedynowicz, who has worked for the pre-school since she was 16: "We are very grateful for the support of the Oxfordshire County Council early years team.

"Everyone was telling us what we shouldn't be doing but they helped us to see what we needed to do to improve.

"There's still a lot to do and we will keeping working to improve things but we're delighted at out progress over a short space of time."