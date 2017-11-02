A MEETING on the future of GP services in West Oxfordshire saw calls for more transparency directed at the county’s health bosses.

Oxfordshire’s Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) led the first of two meetings on primary care in the district at the Masonic Hall, in Church Green, Witney, on Wednesday.

Dozens of people filled the hall for the meeting, which sought to explore ways of reducing the strain on GP practices.

The team from the CCG suggested increasing cooperation among GP surgeries, raising awareness of alternatives to GPs, such as nurses and pharmacists, and strengthening preventative methods of care.

Health campaigners and councillors in the audience said it was a start, but that the CCG had more to do to rebuild trust.

Speaking at the meeting, West Oxfordshire district councillor, Jane Doughty, said: “The CCG has got to learn to build trust, honesty, transparency, and be totally up front with what’s going on and not keep changing its game plan.”

She said the closure of Deer Park Medical Centre, among other matters, had affected Witney residents' trust in the CCG, adding that the meeting seemed to be much too late.

She continued: “I’m sorry but trust has been broken.

"It’s almost like the door is closed and now they’re thinking about doing something.

"We want to work with the CCG but they do have to open lines of communication.”

Clinical locality director, Dr Miles Carter, defended the CCG’s alleged lack of transparency about Deer Park.

The surgery closed in March after the CCG said that a new provider could not be found to run it after Virgin Care's contract expired.

Dr Carter said: “I think we were in a difficult position with Deer Park because of what we were allowed and not allowed to say because of legal requirements.”

The meeting was originally scheduled for the Witney Corn Exchange before being shifted to the Masonic Hall, a move the CCG said was to secure more space and allow more people to attend.

But Deer Park campaigner and councillor Brenda Churchill said she was unhappy about the change of venue and wants to hold a public health meeting not led by the CCG.

The Deer Park closure prompted a campaign to keep the facility open, which included applications for a judicial review at the High Court.

In July, an independent panel of experts exploring the closure of the practice demanded the CCG immediately commission a six-month project to develop a comprehensive plan for primary care and related services.

The meetings are part of forming that plan, which health bosses said will be published in December.

The second meeting will be held at St John the Evangelist School in Bluebell Way, Carterton, on November 8

To book a place, email cscsu.talkinghealth@nhs.net or call 01865 334638.