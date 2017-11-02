TEACHERS concerned their pupils were missing out on the 'bookshop experience' have started their own pop-up shop inside the school.

Rooms inside Christ Church Cathedral School, in Brewer Street, were transformed into a bookshop for the day on Wednesday, thanks to booksellers Jaffe and Neale.

The bookshop, which has a branch in Chipping Norton as well as Stow-on-the-Wold in Gloucestershire, brought a selection of books in as a way of encouraging pupils to read more.

Clare James, the registrar of the school, explained that teachers were worried that children no longer visit bookshops and instead order books online, missing out on the experience of browsing the shelves.

The event, which ran all morning, saw boys visit the 'shop' one class at a time to 'discover the lost art of browsing' before making a purchase.

Paddy Watson, the head of English at the school and whose golden Labrador, Waffle, doubles as the school’s 'literacy support dog', were on hand to give recommendations and reviews to help the boys choose.

Jaffe and Neale is run by Joanna Virgin, a parent at the school, who is passionate about finding ways to encourage children to read and it is hoped the initiative will become a regular event.