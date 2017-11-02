A SCHOOLBOY saw his dream bedroom brought to life at the opening of a new development in Drayton.

Alongside his parents, Samuel Hunt, who is in Year 5 at Drayton Community Primary School, got an exclusive preview of the bright and bold design, which has been created by Bloor Homes’ interior designer Lorna O’Toole in a three-bedroom showhome.

The makeover at Bloor Homes' Dovecote development, which includes star wallpaper and matching beanbag, wall mounted light displays and a cabin bed with desk, won first prize in a design competition run by the developer in July 2016.

Samuel’s mum Vicky said they could not be happier with the way it looks, adding: “We were so pleased for Samuel when he was announced as the winner.

"Now, seeing his design incorporated within this stunning showhome we couldn’t be more proud of him.

"The room looks fantastic and I would like to thank Bloor Homes for inviting us all down to take part in the celebrations.”

Samuel’s design was just as popular with others, with lots of positive comments from visitors throughout the opening weekend last month.

Sales director for Bloor Homes South Midlands, Vanessa Macnee, said: “A showhome opening is always an exciting day for us as a developer, but the event at The Dovecote was made even more special by having Samuel’s vision incorporated within the design.

“We were delighted to welcome Samuel, his family and so many members of the local community through the doors over the weekend - it was very encouraging to hear such great feedback on the design of both showhomes and we would encourage anyone who couldn’t make the launch event to pop in and take a look for themselves.”

The new development, off High Street, will have 140 homes when it is completed.

It was named by another pupil at the school, Theo Puncher, who won a competition in 2016.

She added the Help to Buy and Home Exchange schemes could help make buying a home on the new estate, off High Street, affordable.

Houses are valued between £310,000 and £725,000.