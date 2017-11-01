CELEBRITY chef Nigella Lawson treated Blackwell’s customers to signed copies of her new cookbook.

She was at the chain’s newest store at the Westgate Centre yesterday to celebrate the official opening.

As well as the flagship store at 48-51 Broad Street, Blackwell’s now has a new shop at Westgate.

The flagship store has been serving students and academics since 1879.

Now the Westgate store is focusing on a different offer, with the emphasis on mainstream titles.

Blackwell’s CEO David Prescott said: “Of course we are hugely proud of our heritage, but it’s what we do today and our future that is really important.”

Ms Lawson, known to devoted fans of her TV shows as Nigella, signed copies of her new book, At My Table: A Celebration of Home Cooking, published by Chatto & Windus, price £26.

She has written 10 cookery books including the classic How To Be A Domestic Goddess.

She said: “This book, like all the books I’ve written and all the cookery books I’ve read, is not just a manual but a collection of stories and memories.”