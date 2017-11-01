Simon Hunt, chairman of Cyclox, has loved cycling for decades. He explains why it is the best way to get around, who he cycles with, when and where.

I know it’s sad, but I’m like a youngster up for trying any machine with pedals providing all its driving force. The regular oscillating rhythm is so compulsive yet so soothing. I like a slow “cadence” - around 30-40 crank rpm works fine for me. I’m lucky enough to own three cycles. One’s a folding bike, to put on the bus or train before pedalling proper begins, for instance to the wonderful Family Cycling Sunday I enjoyed around Blenheim Park last month. One’s my everyday ordinary runabout, an unwanted prize my sister gave me. Finally, my hybrid touring bike is for longer rides, a generous retirement present from my employer. Tip #1 - suit your bike to your purpose: dandy-horses for courses, you might say.

Why I cycle

I always have cycled; I hope I always will. It gives a sense of personal well-being induced by movement interacting with balance. You can’t beat gentle physical activity out in the open. On my bike I relish the one-upmanship of sailing past motor vehicles stuck in a jam and devouring much more road space than cyclists. Journey times by bike are predictable, but in a motor vehicle in Oxford they definitely aren’t. Cycling provides independent go-when-you-want door-to-door transport, as hassle-free as you’ll ever get. It’s sociable, greeting friends whom you happen to pass. I cycle to benefit our planet: my total carbon pedal-print per kilometre is at least tenfold less than in a car. Tip #2: become an un-jammer, not someone who clogs the roads.

When I cycle

Riding in the drizzle is just about OK: my Agu cycle cape handles rain fine, but I’m no Spartan. I much prefer daytime sunshine, naturally. Nicest of all is a time like Sunday early morning when Oxford’s beautiful streets are empty. Tip #3: as a cyclist you can reclaim the streets if you wisely select your moment.

How I cycle

I’m a fully entitled road user along with everyone else, but I need all my senses to pay full attention when I’m riding. I anticipate: where’s that other person steering towards and what will they do next? The risk of car-dooring makes me ultra-alert if I pass a newly-parked vehicle. That vehicle approaching from a side-road might hit me - very improbable but nonetheless possible. Am I certain it’s stopping for me as it should? I clearly hand-signal my own intentions in good time - essential, for instance, at The Plain when I’m heading for Iffley Road across the mouth of the Cowley Road.

As part of the on-road dialogue-without-words with other users, it’s vital I’m easily conspicuous. My image must catch the recipient's retina and attention! That means bright clothes, functioning lights at night (of course), clean reflectors. Tip #4: Smile, indicate, be bright, take the lane.

Where I cycle

I go everywhere I’m allowed. Gentle uphill is fine: every up has its equivalent down. I choose routes that minimise trip-stopping and hostile sections, like traffic signals, crowded streets, right turns. I love finding a new, useful back-route. Tip #5: think laterally about your route choice.

Who with?

I’ll pedal alongside anyone friendly and tolerant of my company. My wife is both of those, but sadly she’s a classic example of someone very apprehensive about her safety on her bike. It’s the prime reason why would-be cyclists don’t cycle. Let’s hope that the newly-published Claudia Charter for Safer Cycling in Oxford will truly improve things. Tip #6: Read and endorse the Charter at www.claudiacharter.uk.