LITTLEMORE cheerleaders are flipping for joy after being given the chance to show off their skills on a national stage, thanks to a £10,000 boost.

Allstar Heroes were given a helping hand by financial services company OneFamily as part of its community awards.

The cash boost has enabled the group to buy new mats and pay for qualifications for its coaches.

But it also means they can enter national competitions, such as Future Cheer Internationals next July.

Coach Sophie Welton said: "Attitudes towards cheerleading have changed dramatically over the past few years, with people recognising that it’s not all about shaking some pompoms, but is a physically demanding sport that’s a really great form of exercise and encourages people to work as a team.

"Our club has been growing in popularity and we have more members than ever before.

"This award means that we’ll be able to offer places to children who otherwise wouldn’t be able to take part in this fantastic sport.

"Everyone in the community rallied around to help us win this award, with people even voting in the closing seconds, and we’re so grateful to everyone that supported us."

People had to vote for the project which they felt was most deserving of the money, with Allstar Heroes coming up trumps.

Currently there are more than 50 members aged five to 30 and classes are held throughout the week at John Henry Newman Academy in Grange Road.

Corporate and customer strategy director at OneFamily, Guy French, said: "Allstar Heroes are a dynamic and energetic bunch, who work hard to make cheerleading accessible to everyone.

"The projects that our awards support are all very special to our customers and make a positive difference in their local communities.

"We are a customer-owned business and for us it’s not just about offering financial products and services.

"The OneFamily Foundation is a way that we give something back to our customers, and each year we give hundreds of thousands of pounds to causes that matter to them most."

Last year about 100,000 people were helped by the company's awards and grant schemes.

For more information visit onefamily.com/your-foundation/