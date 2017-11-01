WITH this year's Poppy Appeal in full swing one veteran's group is hoping the annual period of remembrance will encourage more people to come forward and support servicemen and women and their families.

Heyford and Bicester Veteran's Group is preparing for 'poignant' ceremonies on Armistice Day, November 11, and Remembrance Sunday, November 12.

The group hopes the focus on the sacrifices made by veterans will encourage support, as well as highlighting to former service personnel the services that are available for them.

Martin Brimacombe, of Heyford and Bicester Veterans Group, said: "Members of the group always gather at St Edburg’s Church in Bicester to conduct reflection and remembrance with the local community on Remembrance Sunday.

"But also since recent defence cuts and the loss of 23 Pioneer Regiment from the town as it disbanded [in 2014] some veterans have struggled to adjust and manage the transition into civilian life.

"Remembrance is also a time when local veterans will gather."

"Sadly we also loose may of the forces community to accidents and illness, as the years grow old and we will be remembering them too."

The Heyford and Bicester Veterans Group is based in Upper Heyford and encourages veterans and their families to join its 'one-stop shop' for support and a catch-up.

Banbury MP Victoria Prentis attended its most recent meeting.

She was given a tour of the services which the group liaises with and dubbed the service a 'shining light' for veterans.

Mr Brimacombe said: "Forces veterans have made a unique contribution to our society.

"Veterans needs are specific, diverse and complex needs.

"When your service has been completed, whatever your length of service, some veterans find the transition to civilian life difficult."

The group is open to armed forces and reserve forces personnel of all ages, as well as those from the emergency services and prison service backgrounds.

The group will next meet on Friday, November 3, at Heyford Park Community Centre in Brice Road between 11am and 2pm.

Everyone is welcome to attend.

Groups including the Royal British Legion, the Sailor Soldiers and Air Force Association (SSAFA), Veterans Agency UK and Thames Valley Police will be there.