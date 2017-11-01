Oxfam dismissed 20 members of staff over sexual abuse claims in the past year.

Two other employees at the charity also resigned before the investigations involving them finished.

A Spokesman for the Cowley-based charity, Ian Bray, said the organisation 'treats all allegations very seriously' and they had set up a confidential helpline and safeguarding team to try to deal with the issues.

He said: "Oxfam is not unique. Sexual abuse is a serious problem in society. We all, including Oxfam, need to get better at preventing and dealing with sexual abuse."