ALEX Ferguson and Arsène Wenger may have had long careers in management but not even they can rival one Oxford United fan.

Seb Keenan has just become the Guinness World Record holder for his 170-year 'career' which has seen him win the Champions League six times with Oxford United.

Unfortunately for the club’s fans however, the efforts of Mr Keenan are confined to the world of renowned game Football Manager, which sees players take control of teams in an attempt to lead them to virtual glory.

To gain his certificate, he spent approximately six months of his life in the game, which is known for its use of stats over action, over the past seven years.

The avid Oxford United fan is 26 in real life but in the world of Football manager he is well over 100.

Guinness World Records has just confirmed he is a record breaker but Mr Keenan is adamant his game, which has been played over three different computers, has not impacted his social life.

Originally from Stonesfield, he said: “I must have got the game for Christmas in 2010 and played it consistently through the time I was at university. That raked up a few of the seasons.

"I only would play on it with the TV on. I have a very social life, I wouldn’t play it in lieu of anything sociable. I guess people play FIFA in the same way.”

During his virtual life on the game, he won the Premier League and Champions League with Huddersfield Town and stayed with Queens Park Rangers for a quarter of a century.

Then the Newcastle University graduate took the helm at Real Madrid, had its stadium named after him, before taking over at arch rival Barcelona.

After this however he decided to run the club closest to his heart by leaving La Liga by taking charge of the U’s, who, well into the 22nd century, languished in the fourth tier of English football. He has since won the Champions League and Premier League six times in a row with Oxford.

He said will remain loyal to his favourite club and has vowed never leave for as long as he plays the game.

His inspiration is favourite manager is Michael Appleton after he achieved promotion to League Two with Oxford United in 2015, before guiding them to eighth place in League One and reached two Football League Trophy finals.

Mr Keenan struggles to get to all of Oxford's games in real life and attends only a handful each year but feels there is not a lot he can teach the current manager Pep Clotet.

The former Magdalen College School pupil said: “There are bursts when I think the new manager is a genius but there are other times, like at the Rotherham game (where Oxford were winning 3-1 but drew 3-3), and it’s back to the old days.”

He remains optimistic the club will take a spot in the League One play-offs if players can hit a good run of form before the end of the season in May although glory in Europe remains some way off.