IT’S a crazy concept - combining retail therapy with a round of golf.

But that’s the latest activity on offer for shoppers at Oxford’s Westgate Centre.

After testing its courses on shoppers in London and Manchester Junkyard Golf Club staff are urging staff to temporarily postpone their purchasing for a spot of putting, washed down with some colourful cocktails.

Events manager Sophie Houghton said: “For some players the cocktails actually improves their performance - for others it makes it worse.

“But we have a rule that you have to complete each hole in eight shots or less otherwise it takes too long.”

From November 30 there will be three different themed nine-hole courses at the shopping centre venue, which will be open seven days a week.

Ms Houghton said the Oxford leisure venue was opening following the success of those in London and Manchester.

She added: “We want players to get into touch with their inner child - there are retro sweets to garnish the cocktails.”

Three crazy golf courses, and five cocktail bars, situated in Westgate Social, will be open Monday to Thursday, 2pm to 12am and Friday, Saturday, Sunday noon to midnight.

Customers can choose between the Pablo course, putting through a cage of gigantic bears, Bozo featuring clowns or Gary’s UVB disco den.

Ms Houghton said the venue should appeal to people of all ages.

However, children will not be allowed in at certain times - including after 7pm on weekdays.

Launched in Manchester in late 2015, Junkyard Golf Club is the brainchild of Chris Legh, Mat Lakes, James Bart Murphy and Lyndon Higginson.

They applied their expertise from the bar, club, leisure and entertainment sectors to create a unique, madcap and ‘good times’ destination.

The crazy golf courses have been created from reclaimed and repurposed items, including everything from a speedboat to a life-size plastic cow.

General manager Ricardo Canestra, 36, who lives in the Cotwolds with wife Emma, will be in charge of a team of 45 full and part-time staff.

He said his experience as a bar manager in Oxford would help him to look after the cocktails.

He said: “I have lived in and around Oxfordshire since 2001 and used to work at Baby Love Bar in King Edward Street.

“The Westgate is not just for shopping - people can come here and enjoy a bit if craziness too. We are looking forward to opening.”