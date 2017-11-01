A TOTAL of 321 people have now answered a consultation on plans for a Zero Emissions Zone in Oxford.

More than two weeks since the public survey launched on October 16, Oxford City Council and Oxfordshire County Council have urged more residents to have their say on the proposals.

The ZEZ would see petrol and diesel vehicles banned from an increasing part of the city centre from 2020 until 2035, when all non-electric cars, vans and lorries would be banned from most streets, in a bid to cut dangerous air pollution.

The consultation runs until November 26 at oxford.gov.uk/zez