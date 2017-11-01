BANBURY MAGISTRATES

ADAM NASH, 39, of Chillingworth Crescent, Oxford, admitted causing criminal damage to a JVC Smart TV and breaching a restraining order on October 3 at Didcot. He was jailed for 12 weeks and must pay compensation of £349.

ALISON TRINDER, 60, of Curbridge Road, Ducklington, admitted two counts of making a false statement to gain insurance on December 24 and January 2 at Ducklington. He was given a conditional discharge for 12 months and must pay a victim surcharge of £20 and court costs of £85.

JACK TRINDER, 21, of Curbridge Road, Ducklington admitted three counts of making a false statement to gain insurance on December 24, January 2 and January 18. He was fined £120 for each offence and must pay court costs of £85.

ANOUSKA VERIATO, 40, of Bowman Close, Middleton Cheney, entering a closed premises in contravention of a closure order at Banbury on September 9. She was fined £40 and must pay a victim surcharge of £30.

GARY WICKENS, 35, of Leach Road, Bicester, admitted failing to comply with a community order by failing to attend a supervision requirement and drug rehabilitation activity requirement between August 11 and 18. He was jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months.

CHARLOTTE LINDSAY, 19, of George Street, Banbury, admitted two counts of assaulting a constable on May 26 at Banbury. He was fined £80 and must pay compensation of £50 to each officer, a victim surcharge of £30 and court costs of £200.

GEORGE GEOGHEGAN, 29, of Talysarn, Caernarfon, admitted burglary at the Co Op, Middleton Road, Banbury stealing alcohol valued at £5.10, and assaulting a police constable on June 2. He was jailed for 12 week suspended for 18 months and must pay compensation of £200 for the burglary and £100 for the assault.

SARAH SWANSON, 49, of Stanton Harcourt, Oxfordshire, admitted failing to disclose the identity of a driver when requested. She was fined £660 and must pay a victim surcharge of £66 and court costs of £150. Her driving licence was also endorsed with six penalty points.

SIAN GRANTHAM, 29, of Calthorpe Road, Banbury, admitted stealing £199 worth of perfume from Boots, Banbury on September 20 and £10.72 of goods from Home Bargains, Banbury, on September 12. She was made subject to a community order and must obey an electronic curfew for eight weeks as well as pay compensation of £10.27 and a victim surcharge of £40.

THOMAS SAMSWORTH, 32, of Meadow Close, Farmoor, admitted failing to comply with supervision requirements by failing to reside as instructed and committing another offence, that being making off without paying at Hanley, Staffordshire, on October 4 and in Newcastle, Staffordshire, on October 3. He was jailed for a total of 14 weeks for the offences and must pay compensation of £169.05 and £19.70.

EDWARD SMITH, 20, of Wroslyn Road, Freeland, admitted driving a vehicle above the drug limit with 331 ug/l of cocaine, 2.4 ug/l of cannabis, and 75 ug/l of ecstasy in his blood on April 30 at North Leigh, Oxfordshire. He was fined £50 for each offence and must pay a victim surcharge of £85 and court costs of £85. He was also disqualified from driving for 16 months.

DIEGO WESTPHAL-CAETANO, 26, of Morrell Avenue, Oxford, admitted drink-driving in Hill Top Road, Oxord, on September 3. Had 66 mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, above the legal limit of 35mcg. Fined £448 and ordered to pay a £44 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving or holding a licence for 18 months.

SHANE COX, 24, of Bignell View, Chesterton, Bicester, convicted of damaging a mirror in Claypits Lane, East Challow, on August 16. Also admitted assaulting a man by beating him in Claypits Lane on the same date. Fined a total of £200 and ordered to pay £99 compensation, a £30 victim surcharge and £300 costs. Made subject to a restraining order.

BARBORA DUSKOVA, 24, of St Hilda's Close, Bicester, admitted speeding at 50mph in a 30mph zone in Banbury Road, Oxford, on May 16. Fined £184 and ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving licence endorsed with six points.

KEITH JONES, 53, of Nuffield Road, Oxford, admitted possessing cannabis, a class B drug, in Crescent Road, Oxford, on August 18. Discharged conditionally for six months and ordered to pay a £20 victim surcharge. Also admitted committing a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence. Fined £80.

RICHARD WALTON, 39, of no fixed abode, admitted assaulting a woman by beating her in Challenor Close, Abingdon, on September 8. and on August 19. Also admitted making threats to kill a woman in Challenor Close on September 8 and damaging a living room door in Challenor Close on the same date. Jailed for a total of 12 weeks and ordered not to visit an address in Challenor Close. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £115 and made subject to a restraining order.

JESSE BILLINGHAM, 19, of Castle Close, Benson, admitted using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour towards two people in Benson on April 4. Discharged conditionally for six months and ordered to pay a £20 victim surcharge and £45 costs.

LUKE BAZYLKIEWICZ, 35, of Stuart Road, Plymouth, admitted driving while disqualified in Bucknell Road, Bicester, on March 31 as well as driving without insurance in the same road on the same date. Fined a total of £600 and ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Banned for driving or holding a driving licence for 12 months.