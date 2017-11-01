AN intricate set of carvings displaying the history of Oxfordshire could finally get a permanent home at the city's new John Lewis store.

A team of 11 carvers from The Ox and Bucks branch of the British Woodcarvers Association spent an entire year crafting the three wooden panels in 2007.

They were created as part of an Oxford Inspires competition, which challenged artists to make something for Oxfordshire County Council marking 1,000 years since Oxfordshire was first recorded as a county.

But a decade on and the mahogany-framed works, which depict county landmarks including Oxford's dreaming spires and Blenheim Palace, have toured around Oxfordshire without ever finding a fitting home.

Brian Eastoe, 83, who was one of those behind the 15 lime wood carvings, said: "The best that Oxfordshire County Council could do was to put them in their canteen, which we refused last year.

"We made them for the people of Oxfordshire, not just council staff."

At that time, county council spokeswoman Emily Reed said: "We have offered to give the carvings a permanent static home in Common Hall.

"If Mr Eastoe would prefer for them not to be displayed at County Hall, or move them from place to place, we would be happy for him to do that."

There were also plans last year to place the panels in the John Radcliffe Hospital in Headington but they were ultimately rejected as they did not meet 'stringent infection control standards' for artwork in the hospital.

Drayton resident Mr Eastoe said: "Last week I visited the quite magnificent new Westgate Centre, and offered them to John Lewis for display in their restaurant or somewhere in their shop.

"I received a very positive response from a very pleasant lady in their service department, who was very impressed by the photos of them."

"The lady stated that management were very keen to have something in the store that strongly connected it to Oxfordshire and thought that these carvings fitted the bill, however, it would be a senior management decision as to whether they would be accepted."

Mr Eastoe said the plaques were a source of pride for the group, adding: "We have visitors' books full of wonderful comments over the years, including when they were on display in the first Countryfile Show at Blenheim, when we were constantly asked by the public why they are not on permanent display somewhere."

Admirers include retired St Paul's Cathedral master carver Anthony Webb, who wrote in one of the books: "Exquisite design and craft skills...Fantastic work."

Mr Eastoe is hopeful the panels could finally have pride of place in a spot where they will be seen by thousands of shoppers each year.

He said: "The John Lewis store would be a perfect home for them, telling all the visitors the major events and locations relevant only to Oxfordshire – a history lesson contained in the brass plaques alongside each carving."