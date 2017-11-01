A NEW creature has been flying through the halls of an Abingdon school.

'Bookbirds' have taken over St Helen & St Katharine School in Faringdon Road as Year 10 students put their artistic skills to the test.

To create the 'sci-art' installation, the students at the independent girls' school were given a helping hand by artist Michael Brennand-Wood earlier this month.

The installation is made out of a variety of different materials.

Mr Brennand-Wood is a visual artist and curator and is regarded as one of the most innovative and inspiring artists working in textiles.

Headteacher Rebecca Dougall said it was 'compelling' to listen to Mr Brennand-Wood about his work and the process of making the 'bookbirds'

She added: "We are so grateful to have worked with him on Bookbirds."