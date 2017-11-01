A JOURNALIST and writer known for his wit and staunch support of the political right has died aged 50.

Robert Miller, who passed away following an operation last month, was a writer with a passion for the English language and a flair for the provocative.

He worked for the Oxford Mail and The Oxford Times, producing, for the former, travel pieces and a humorous column, each written in his trademark mock-sardonic style.

Mr Miller had a deep interest in politics and was a supporter of Brexit – a belief which led him to send more than 150 to pro-EU newspaper The New European in the past year.

Mr Mileer was born born in Exeter on September 6, 1967 to Christopher and Pauline and he grew up in the city, attending John Stocker Middle School before going to St Thomas High School – which he would later claim failed to teach him the basics of English grammar.

Mr Miller tried to drop out of his A-Levels at Exeter College but failed to do so as a result of parental pressure.

After his education, he went to work in a jeweller's as a shop assistant for a few years.

It was not until he was in his 20s that he decided upon a career in journalism and went to train for the vocation in Cardiff.

He returned to Exeter briefly before moving to Oxford in 1993 to take a job at the Oxford Journal, working at the paper’s Eynsham office.

He first lived in Cowley before settling in St Clement's.

On leaving the Oxford Journal, Mr Miller worked at the Unipart Group as a clerk for four years before landing a job with the Oxford Mail and The Oxford Times in November 2000.

At first, he worked in the magazines and supplements department as a features writer but then went on to work as a sub-editor.

Mr Miller wrote travel pieces for the Oxford Mail which took him to destinations including Madeira, Vienna and Romania – all written in his trademark mock-sardonic style.

He later wrote a weekly column in the Oxford Mail called The Miller’s Tale – a regular provocative piece which broke taboos and inflamed readers, a perfect setting for Mr Miller's output.

Mr Miller left the Oxford Mail in March 2011 and spent his time writing a book, The Dark Side of Oxford, in the true crime genre, which was accepted by a publisher but is yet to be printed.

He returned to Exeter where he recently worked as a clerk at EDF Energy.

Mr Miller, who friends and family say grew increasingly right wing as he aged, wrote more than 150 letters to The New European, the pro-EU newspaper launched in the wake of the vote for Britain to leave the European Union.

The majority of the letters, which were of a pro-Brexit nature, were left unpublished, and the correspondence became something of a running joke in the relatively new publication.

Earlier this year The New European ran an interview with Mr Miller in which they asked him about his personal life and political beliefs.

Mr Miller was a passionate advocate of free markets and was, for a period, a card carrying Conservative.

It is said he defended his beliefs with skill, intellect and humour without letting such discussions impede upon his friendships.

As well as his sharp sense of humour, Mr Miller will also be remembered for his dress sense, almost always donning a suit and tie and, most memorably, a trilby.

Mr Miller was a long serving member of the Campaign for an Independent Britain.

He was also a member of the National Union of Journalists and the Campaign for Real Ale.

He was a regular at many Oxford city centre watering holes including Far From the Madding Crowd, The Bear and The Royal Blenheim.

Mr Miller is survived by his sister Alli.

A memorial gathering is currently being organised.