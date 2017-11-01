THE first Thursday of the month will be celebrated by a music venue tonight with a gig for beginners or virtuosos who want to perform in front of an audience.

The First Thursday Club at the James Frigg pub in Thame is run by local musicians.

They organise open mic nights at the beginning of every month to support budding or professional artists.

The club have run successful open mic nights since 2010 and are popular amongst locals.

Those wishing to go can walk in, as the venue allows up to 100 people; musicians can sign up on arrival.

Equipment is provided. The event starts at 8pm, at the Stables behind James Frigg pub in Cornmarket.