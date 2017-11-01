A YOUNG mother's love for music is to be commemorated with a new facility at an Oxford hospital.

Family and friends of Lucy Sessions, from Bicester, will come together tomorrow for a fundraising event as they aim to edge closer to the £5,000 needed to create 'Lucy's Room' at the Warneford Hospital.

Ms Sessions was 22 when she took her own life while a patient at the psychiatric hospital in Headington.

She loved music and was due to take part in an audition for The X Factor days before her death in August, but was too ill to attend.

Her mother, Lesley Gordon, wants to create Lucy's Room to ensure patients have the chance to write, play and record music while in hospital.

Mrs Gordon said: "She was a lovely, fantastic girl, but she suffered from emotionally unstable personality disorder, so she felt like she wasn't worth anything.

"She had a very troubled short life but gave love, compassion, support and joy to everyone she met, this was shown in the many messages we received after her death."

Ms Sessions, who worked at Tesco in Bicester and was the youngest of five siblings and taught herself guitar and how to sing aged 15.

From 17 she suffered from mental health problems and spent time at the Highfield Adolescent Unit at Warneford Hospital, which had a fully equipped music therapy and recording studio, allowing her to record a CD.

She had an ambition to become a professional singer and wrote music while in hospital about her two-year-old son, who was 'the light of her life'.

Mrs Gordon said: "She loved the musical therapy room and was taught how to play the drums and recorded a CD, which we have for sale.

"When she moved to the adult facility they did not provide any such thing, that is why we now want to raise money so that adults who are suffering from a mental illness can use the music room to either play and record music or just have a quiet place to listen to music.

"Lucy not only had a talent for playing and singing but she also wrote poetry and was a fantastic artist, some of her work is displayed in both the Whiteleaf Centre [in Aylesbury] and the Warneford Hospital.

"It will be highly influential not only in keeping Lucy's legacy alive but also in aiding service users to find comfort and support when they need it most, which is something that we know Lucy would want."

Mrs Gordon has now raised more than £3,600 towards the £5,000 needed for the room through a JustGiving page.

She is also hoping to raise £800 at tonight's 'Race Night' event at Bure Farm pub in Barberry Place, Bicester.

Those attending the event at 8pm, which is open to all, will have the chance to bet on horse races, with the proceeds going to the fund.

To donate, visit justgiving.com/crowdfunding/lesley-gordon