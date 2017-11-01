A CHRISTMAS hamper appeal for the elderly and vulnerable has launched.

Ray Collins of Wantage and his charitable trust are collecting tinned goods, Christmas puddings, biscuits, tea and coffee.

They are hoping to fill more than 120 hampers this year for people in the local area.

The group launched their 2017 appeal with a trolley collection at Wantage Waitrose, pictured here, but are now collecting at Peter Ledbury in Grove Street.

Mr Collins said: "Local people are always so very generous with our appeal and with more people living alone and more families struggling, I can see us having to do more hampers than ever before."