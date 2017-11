NATWEST Bank’s new Cornmarket Street branch has not yet opened due to ‘technical reasons’.

The new branch, located in a unit previously occupied by the HMV store, is due to replace the branch in Cornmarket Street at the George Street junction and the High Street branch.

Spokeswoman Kate Visser said the new branch had been due to open this week but is now expected to open later this month.

A date for the opening has not yet been confirmed by NatWest.