OXFORD residents have been invited to a first-of-its kind two-day conference at the city's natural history museum this weekend aiming to share groundbreaking science research with the general public.

Oxford University evolution researchers, biologists and zoologists will be giving a series of entertaining public talks at the museum today and tomorrow as part of #HumanAdapt2017.

Colourful posters will also be put up around the Parks Road museum helping explain the topics.

Entry to all the talks and events is free.

In a statement, the organisers of the event said: "#HumanDapat2017 is unique in that all presentations are open to the general public with the ambition to explain, debate and learn about contemporary issues in biological anthropology.

"The programme includes a diverse array of teaching, learning and exchange features including the inaugural Geoffrey Harrison Prize Lecture given by PRof Melissa Park (London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine)."

There will also be workshops on public engagement and peer review and a keynote address given by Prof Robert Foley of the University of Cambridge.

Biology lecturer and event organiser Simon Underdown said: "The overarching aim

of the event is to get postgrads and early career researchers to interact directly with the

the public, in the awesome setting of the dinosaur gallery, to explain why they science they are doing is cool.

"The evening lecture is by one of the most influential human evolution researchers in the world."

See bioanth.ox.ac.uk