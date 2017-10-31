STAFF at Oxford law firm Royds Withy King took part in a wide range of activities during its 'Green Week', to understand how changes in the workplace can have an impact on the environment.

During a week-long campaign, staff took part in a number of initiatives including lunchtime walks, video conference training sessions, green commutes and a photography competition to find the most creative visualisation of ‘My Green Oxford’.

Each of the initiatives earlier this month were linked to areas for improvement identified by the firm, including paper consumption, electricity, waste management and inter-office travel.

The firm has been taking steps to reduce electricity with regular 'switch off' campaigns.

Inter-office travel has also been tackled with the introduction of an upgraded video conferencing system, which calculates the miles saved for each session.

This allows staff at North Bailey House in New Inn Hall Street to understand the difference they are making by using an alternative to travelling.

Ian Carrier, partner and chairman of Royds Withy King’s Green Group, said: "Our Green Week was an opportunity for us to reflect on what has been achieved over the past five years, while at the same time encouraging collaboration and a bit of fun.

"The events that took place across the offices were a great way to reinforce the larger aims that our 'Green Group' is working towards in practical ways that individuals can apply to their own behaviour.

"It’s also a time where we can look to the future and think about how we can continue to improve our sustainability and minimise our environmental impact."

To demonstrate the commitment to further reducing energy consumption and carbon emissions, the firm has signed up to the Low Carbon Workplace Charter and is working towards certification in the Low Carbon Workplace Standard.

Royds Withy King is also a member of the Legal Sustainability Alliance, which allows UK law firms to benchmark their carbon footprint against others in their sector.

Since 2013 Royds Withy King has reduced its carbon footprint from 1.5 to 1.07 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions per employee.

The firm, which also has offices in London, Swindon and Bath, has the sixth lowest carbon footprint per employee when compared with the data of 60 law firms, as set out in the Legal Sustainability Alliance’s latest annual report.

Royds Withy King, employing 470 staff, is a Top 100 law firm with commercial, private client, personal injury and clinical negligence practices.