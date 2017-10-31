THE sister of one of Britain's best chefs has pleaded guilty to assaulting her mother after a warrant was issued for her arrest.

Alexis Blumenthal, 48, of Park Street, Thame, appeared at Oxford Magistrates’ Court on Saturday to answer two charges of assault by beating.

She pleaded guilty to both charges.

The sister of Heston Blumenthal failed to appear for her original court date last week.

The case was adjourned until December 11 and she was granted conditional bail.

Two counts of failing to surrender were withdrawn.

Her brother Mr Blumenthal, unconnected to the proceedings, runs the three Michelin star Fat Duck in Bray, Berkshire.