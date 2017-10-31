A DRUNK who swung a chunk of wood at a reveller during a night out in Witney has been spared jail.

Billy Watts, of Cleeve Drive, Worcester, had already admitted one count of possessing an offensive weapon - the 1.5m piece of wood, and another of assault by beating his victim.

Oxford Crown Court heard at his sentencing how the 21-year old had been out in a Witney club on the night of September 9 when he was involved in a fight with a group of revellers.

Later, while outside and under the influence of drink, the court heard, he approached another man and mistook him for being involved in the fight in which he had been injured.

Despite pleas that he had got the wrong man Watts swung the stick of wood at him twice, causing an injury to his leg before he was arrested.

Sentencing, Judge Maria Lamb said yesterday: "It is unacceptable to arm yourself with any sort of weapon whether it is a knife or anything else.

"It must not happen again."

For possessing the weapon he was given a six month prison term and for the assault he was given four months to run concurrently, both of which were suspended for 18 months. He must also complete 180 hours of unpaid work and a rehabilitation activity requirement for 25 days, as well as paying £250 compensation to his victim.