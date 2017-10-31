ROTARIANS in Witney planted 5,000 crocuses in the town to mark World Polio Day.

Members of the Rotary Club of Witney – along with some young helpers – planted the purple crocuses in the grass behind the Welch Way roundabout to mark the day, which fell on October 24.

The project was supported by Witney Town Council.

The colour purple symbolises the purple dye that is applied to the fingers of children to show those who have been vaccinated against polio in many poorer countries.

Polio was a once-common disease that causes paralysis and sometimes death, particularly in children.

Rotary has supported the global polio eradication campaign since its start.

Polio has been reduced by 99.9 per cent since 1988 thanks to vaccinations, and now there are only a few cases in three countries where polio is endemic.

If these remaining cases can be eliminated, that will be the end of polio.