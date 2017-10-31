A FORMER teacher at Henry Box School has been banned from the profession after engaging in sexual conversations with a child.

Jack Fursdon has been indefinitely prohibited from teaching after his behaviour was referred to a professional standards panel.

The 25-year-old was brought before the panel for online communications with a student at another school - where he formerly worked.

Last year Mr Fursdon contacted the girl on Facebook and, when she replied, they continued to talk over three days.

The questions he asked Child A were sexual in nature and made her feel ‘uncomfortable’ and ‘scared’ according to a statement from the child.

He denied sexual motivation but the panel said Mr Fursdon’s motive was sexual.

Henry Box School has been contacted for comment.

More to follow.