OXFORDSHIRE’S new Great British Bake Off judge Prue Leith is in a bit of hot water as she accidentally revealed the winner of this year's show, almost ten hours before it airs on television.

The tweet, which has since been deleted, said: "No one told me judging a #gbbo final would be so emotional, I wanted them all to win. Bravo" and revealed the name of the winner.

She has now expressed regret over the blunder saying: "I am so sorry to the fans of the show for my mistake this morning, I am in a different time zone and mortified by my error."

I am so sorry to the fans of the show for my mistake this morning, I am in a different time zone and mortified by my error #GBBO. — Prue Leith (@PrueLeith) October 31, 2017

Fans weren't happy with the slip, with some taking a screenshot of the tweet and expressing their annoyance.

One user wrote: "Obviously a mistake but Prue Leith has just ruined tonight’s GBBO final for me and whoever else saw her tweet that’s just been deleted."

Others have called for her resignation, urging Mary Berry to return to the show. Many tweeted gifs of the much-loved judge "celebrating" the news.

The tweet comes after bosses confirmed Prue will return next year alongside fellow judge Paul Hollywood, and hosts Sandy Toksvig and Noel Fielding.

Since starting the show this year, Prue has got mixed receptions from viewers.

One person who gave Mrs Leith a ringing endorsement was former contestant Christine Wallace, from Didcot.

Mrs Wallace, who appeared on the show in 2013, said: "I really enjoyed it, and I wasn't at all worried about Prue filling Mary's shoes."