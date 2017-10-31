THE best of the bunch in this year's Bicester Back Garden competition have been treated to a flurry of prizes and, of course, the coveted trophy awarded to the top gardener.

Bicester town mayor, Les Sibley, put on a special spread this year to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the competition, which attracts entries from the best back gardens across the town.

Mr Sibley, having personally judged all the entries, announced the award winners at a lunchtime do in Wyevale garden centre in Oxford Road.

Taking home the title of Best Back Garden in Bicester 2017 were Trish and George Rawlings of Kennedy Road with their impressive colourful show.

Mr Sibley said: "This year's gold award winners and winners of the Les Sibley Trophy are Trish and George Rawlings, who were chosen as the overall champions because of their garden’s outstanding floral display of colour combined with an impressive fruit and vegetable patch."

The pair were awarded the title, along with the competition trophy and framed certificate, bottle of bubbly and £25 of gardening vouchers.

A number of awards were handed out to runners up, who also took home including certificates, photos and gardening vouchers.

Mr Sibley said: "Our gold and silver award winners achieved a high standard of originality, design and diversity, and I particularly noted the immaculate carpet effect of green lawns on show.

"Congratulations to all the other winners and contestants for their back garden entries and the very high standard achieved.

"I think everyone enjoyed the event at Wyevale, who kindly let us hold it there, and it was a lovely day to celebrate the anniversary year of the competition."