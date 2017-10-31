VOLUNTEERS are needed to look after Oxford’s homeless in a number of city centre churches.

The Oxford Diocese announced in September that it is to offer emergency night shelter accommodation for up to 10 homeless men and women during the months of January, February and March, starting on January 1.

The churches that have offered the accommodation are St Aldate’s, St Alban’s, St Clement’s, St Columba’s, St Ebbe’s, St Michael at the North Gate and Wesley Memorial.

Project manager, Kerry Clancy, who will be responsible for coordinating the venues and volunteers to ensure that the doors are open and beds are ready.

A spokeswoman for the Oxford Diocese said: “There are opportunities for people to volunteer at the shelters and they will be expected to attend at least one training session.

“These are being held on November 14 and November 22, both at 7pm at St Michael at the North Gate in Cornmarket Street and on November 25 at 9.30am at St Clement’s Family Centre in Cross Street.”

Anyone who would like to attend is being asked to send an email to parish.manager@smng.org.uk

While the project relies on volunteers and also the goodwill of the churches, there is a need for donations.

To make a donation use bank details Barclays, 20-65-20 A/c 83541320. Cheques to Oxford Winter Night Shelter can be sent c/o Parish Manager, OWNS, St Michael at the North Gate, Cornmarket, OX1 3EY.

For more information contact Jo Duckles on 01865 208227.