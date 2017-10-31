A QUIET cul-de-sac in Didcot has become a battleground between residents and developers.

Plans to build up to 85 family homes on the end of St Hugh's Rise on the eastern edge of the town have been described as 'fraught with issues' by residents gearing up for another planning fight.

People who live in the area have received letters from developers Persimmon Homes asking for opinions on the scheme, and 'pre-application discussions' have reportedly been held with South Oxfordshire District Council.

The developer believes its scheme has been 'considered acceptable' and is now considering submitting an outline planning application.

A campaign group – 'Save St Hugh's Rise' – has been formed in an attempt to save the 'very beautiful area' from being lost for good.

Michael Clayden, who has lived in the road for 25 years, said campaigners would oppose the development by any means possible.

The former police officer said: "We don't want it full stop.

"Our main concern is the increase in traffic – it'll bring 100 cars or more to the area.

"There's only one access point proposed and we'll also have all the contractor's vehicles coming up and down the street.

"I don't think they have thought this through at all."

In the letter to residents, Persimmon said precise plans would be finalised at a later date, but the development will retain existing trees to minimise the visual impact of the development and enhance the character of the area.

The street is classified as being part of the East Hagbourne parish and Mr Clayden says that the so-called 'green buffer' between the village and Didcot is again at risk from the development.

Last month South Oxfordshire District Council rejected an application for 135 homes off Park Road because it risked encroaching on the identity of the village.

Mr Clayden said that the field earmarked for the development is used by dog-walkers and everyone enjoys the views from their windows.

The 54-year-old said: "I understand there is a need for new homes but it's how they are going about building them that's the problem.

"We first saw people out looking at the field before we were given any indication it could be developed.

"They are trying to grab as much land as they can, when they can.

"It's a very special area for all of us.

"I have looked out over this field for 25 years and it's beautiful, we risk losing it all."

Persimmon Homes did not respond to a request for comment.