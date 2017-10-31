AN OXFORD MP has demanded a meeting to raise concerns over the 4,400 homes planned for Kidlington, Yarnton and Begbroke.

Yesterday Oxford West and Abingdon MP Layla Moran stood up in Parliament and asked Housing Minister, Alok Sharma, whether he would agree to meet with her to discuss the situation and residents' 'grave concerns' over the proposals.

She said: "My constitutents find themselves in perverse situation.

"Cherwell District Council are proposing to build 4,400 homes in the green belt between the villages to meet Oxford City's unmet housing need.

"But due to the sequencing of the plans, that unmet need is now down to go under the new proposed assement.

"In short the districts are putting the cart before the horse."

Mr Sharma agreed to meet with Ms Moran.

