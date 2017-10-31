THOUSANDS of residents living in Oxford are inhaling air considered too dangerous to breathe by the World Health Organisation (WHO), a report has shown.

It failed the test for fine sooty particles smaller than 2.5 microns - these have been linked to heart disease and premature death.

Exposure to the particles, known as PM2.5s, should not exceed 10 micrograms per cubic metre of air, according to the health organisation.

And the dreaming spires of Oxford were surrounded by air as polluted by fine particles as in Cardiff.

Dr Toby Hillman, one of the report's authors from the Royal College of Physicians, said: "There isn't a safe limit for the amount of pollution that's been defined as yet and we know the effects of poor air quality run from cradle to grave; it's a lifetime threat to human health.

"This is a really direct and tangible impact on UK health from the drivers of climate change, and taking action on air quality should be a priority."

Both Oxford City Council and Oxfordshire County Council have pledged to tackle the city's poor air quality.

A public consultation has gone live with proposals to to ban petrol and diesel vehicles in the city centre.

