A RETAILING success story in the heart of Witney is this week marking 30 years since it first opened its doors to the public.

With the new Westgate Centre drawing thousands into the centre of Oxford, Witney has been celebrating the birthday of its own Woolgate Shopping Centre, which officially opened on October 30, 1987.

The centre in High Street, which is visited by more than four million people a year, boasts a wide range of shops, combining big names with independent retailers in a building that has received accolades for its quality.

Adam Highmore Talbot, centre manager, said: “We are proud to be celebrating the 30th anniversary of a shopping centre which many local residents continue to enjoy, whether for the free parking, green space, customer service, retailer line-up or its convenience for click and collect.

“Our retail line-up, along with the free parking offer, has continued to ensure that we are first choice outside of the busier and bigger retail destinations such as Banbury Gateway, Bicester Village, Swindon Outlet Village or the Orchard Centre in Didcot."

The centre was officially opened by Witney MP Douglas Hurd, who was Home Secretary at the time.

The design of the centre, overseen by West Oxfordshire District Council, received accolades at the time of its construction, and in 1988 it was awarded the Silver Jubilee Cup for Planning Development.

The centre has fought down the years to keep a strong line-up of traders, and has benefited from free car parking, which helps it to attract about 4.5 million visitors each year.

It has worked with West Oxfordshire District Council to protect the three hours of free parking that it is able to offer to customers.

Staff at the Woolgate Centre marked the 30th anniversary on Monday with a tree-planting ceremony near the complex, attended by pupils from Wood Green School in the town.

It came after a recent 1980s-themed party night brought back memories of the centre's early days.

West Oxfordshire District Council leader James Mills said he was delighted to celebrate the centre's special birthday and was keen to see it continue to grow in the future.

He said: “The Woolgate Centre proves that a combination of good planning and sound management can be a lasting success even in a challenging and highly competitive retail environment.

“I look forward to seeing it continue to flourish in the coming years.”