THE lack of bike parking spaces at the Westgate Centre could lead to more traffic in the run-up to Christmas, a city councillor has warned.

Oxfordshire Green Party has launched a petition urging the owners of the new £440m shopping centre to stick to their pledge of providing shoppers with 1,000 new bike spaces, in addition to cycle parking for staff.

The change.org petition to Oxford City Council has so far attracted more than 1,600 signatures.

The council’s Green group leader David Thomas said: “These 1,000 new bike spaces were meant to be an integral part of the Westgate Centre and they have not been provided.

“If they are not provided, people could choose to drive instead of cycle, adding to congestion in the run-up to Christmas.

“The council needs reassurance by the end of the week that these spaces will be available before Christmas.”

Simon Hunt, spokesman for Oxford cycling group Cyclox, said: “There is far less bike parking provision than promised and the spaces are often poorly sited.

“When construction started in 2015, at least 142 cycle parking spaces at Westgate were removed, with 28 were relocated nearby.

“On the opening day 142 new cycle parking spaces have been installed at Westgate - all are uncovered, open to the rain.

“None is near the entrance for John Lewis, which is the honeypot for the whole development and there is no cycle hub.”

The online petition said: “These bike racks were intended to replace those removed from the city centre during the construction works and provide additional spaces to encourage more sustainable travel.

“So far the city council has failed to enforce this condition, allowing the Westgate to open with only a small fraction of the promised cycle parking and without the promised cycle hub.”

City council leader Bob Price said developers were now working to provide the agreed number of bike parking spaces as quickly as possible.

Alex Hollingsworth, executive board member for planning, said: “Oxford City Council, as the city’s planning authority, insisted on bicycle parking being included in the Westgate Centre redevelopment and we are pleased that new bike racks for 1,000 bicycles will be installed as part of the development.”

Earlier this month Westgate Oxford Alliance said those making their way into city centre on two wheels would be able to enjoy the use of 1,000 new bike spaces.

Spaces would be provided for shoppers, as well as cycle parking for staff.

Spokeswoman Alice Deeley apologised for the delay and said: “We would like to assure visitors that over 1,000 new cycle spaces will be available for public use and we are working hard to get these installed as soon as possible.

“In the interim, temporary cycle racks have been installed and are available near Bonn Square.

“ This is in addition to 180 spaces currently available in the immediate vicinity and the many more that will be arriving in the coming weeks.”

She said spaces were available in Thames Street and Norfolk Street, in Old Greyfriars Street and in Pike Terrace.