POLICE have closed off the main road through Kidlington after a motorcyclist and lorry collided.

The crash happened about 3.22pm and has closed the A4260 Oxford Road in both directions.

Reports are showing it happened between Yarnton Road and Benmead Road, with a diversion in place via The Moors.

South Central Ambulance Service spokesman David Gallagher said the male rider of the motorcycle sustained minor injuries and has been taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital.

The closure is causing traffic to back up in the area, to keep up to date with traffic click here

