A ROAD worker who pulled over after spotting an overturned car has denied any wrongdoing after he killed another man who was himself walking over to help.

Richard Wills, of Barry Avenue, Bicester, denies one count of causing death by careless driving after the incident at the A4260 at Middle Aston on December 30, 2015.

The 57-year-old, Oxford Crown Court heard as his trial began yesterday, had been driving a Ford Transit Tipper together with another passenger on the way to a maintenance job near Eynsham.

The court heard how Wills and fellow Skanska maintenance worker Michael McAdam had been driving at about 8am when they noticed an overturned car by the side of the road.

As their truck contained road signs and cones, they decided to pull over and assist by helping to stop other drivers who might approach.

Another man, 59-year old driving instructor Geoff Smith from Bloxham, had already stopped his green Vauxhall Corsa and was on the verge towards the flipped Fiat Punto.

As he parked, Wills reversed in the direction of the Fiat and struck Mr Smith as he was walking. Mr Smith later died at the John Radcliffe Hospital at 9.47am.

Prosecuting, Kim Preston, told jurors yesterday that the ‘careless’ driving of Wills led directly to his death and he should not have reversed.

She said: “Unlike in a car where there is the rear view mirror to see out the back window. On this vehicle there was so much stuff stacked up on the flat bed the rear view mirror offered no vantage at all.

“The blind spots are quite significant and the prosecution say quite simply that it was a manoeuvre that should not have been taken in the circumstances.”

Taking to the witness box, Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue station manager Christopher Barber gave his account of what happened when he arrived at the scene shortly after Mr Smith had been struck.

He told jurors that the weather conditions on that day as he was driving on his way to work had been dry but very windy.

Mr Barber went on that he had been in a line of four cars, with the maintenance vehicle driven by Wills at the front of the row.

He overtook and then he saw the flipped car and the parked Corsa up ahead and at the side of the road.

Mr Barber left at another junction before doubling back and parking up to offer assistance.

He said that he found the driver of the Fiat sat on the side of the road calling emergency services having escaped his vehicle.

Mr Smith was on the ground being cradled by Wills when Mr Barber arrived at the scene.

The trial continues.