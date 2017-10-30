A MAN killed in Blackbird Leys this summer was described as a 'loyal friend' who 'always had a smile on his face' at his funeral yesterday.

Friends and family said their 'lives would never be the same again' as they gathered at the Church of the Holy Family on the estate to pay respects to Chris Lemonius, nicknamed Lemon, who died on June 1, aged 27.

Minister Heather Carter began proceedings by saying 'none of us should be here', a sentiment echoed by Mr Lemonius' brothers who both spoke at the ceremony.

Astan Lemonius, who admitted he had been 'dreading' the day, said he will remember his brother as a 'kid with a cocky smile' who 'always thought he was right' when playing football together whilst growing up.

"He had never been on a plane, never left the country or even really left Oxford" he said.

"But he wanted to do more with his life and expand his horizons."

Mr Lemonius, a former Northfield School student, was buried at Wolvercote Cemetery in the Banbury Road.

A childhood friend, Charris Wiley-Thompson, helped to raise more than £3,000 to pay for the funeral and a local funeral company stepped in to donate its services for free.

Ms Wiley-Thompson, 24, said "I never planned to have to bury my friend but when it happened I wanted to help.

"With Chris being so young, there were no funds set aside and funerals are an expensive business, I don't think people realise.

"We wanted to give him the send off he deserves and make it personal to him."

The coffin of Mr Lemonius was specially designed and adorned in yellow and purple musical notes to reflect his favourite colours.

Ms Wiley Thompson, a shop manager, said she wanted her friend to be remembered 'with a smile on his face.'

"He was a character, there won't be another one and that is a rare quality to have.

"He will be sorely missed by a lot of people, our lives will never be the same again."

Nicholas Tonks, the managing director at Kidlington-based Jerrams Brothers, said he was moved to help when he read about the family's plight in the Oxford Mail.

He said: "The story caught my attention, I thought there and then that if we could help we would.

"We have a charitable fund to help people on occasion so got in touch with the family to offer to do what we could."

Mr Lemonius died in hospital after he was found with serious injuries in an alleyway off Jourdain Road.

16 people have been arrested on suspicion of murdering him and will stand trial next year.