Eagle-eyed fans spotted a sleuth with a limp and a tragic love life in Oxford once more as filming resumed for another series of Endeavour.

Loud gunshots rang out down Turl Street yesterday afternoon as the film crews were back to shoot the popular series.

Oxford University student Alice Bate, who lives on the street, said the cameras drew quite a crowd as they filmed a fight scene.

The 19-year-old English Literature student added: "The Missing Bean was turned into the funeral directors for the day, and the Oxfam bookshop became a pet store!

"I really like Endeavour, and I think Turl Street is such a beautiful part of Oxford so it was really great to see them filming here.

"I chatted to some crew members and saw the cast filming different scenes, but I didn't meet any of the cast."

Guess there'll be no flat whites or book shopping this Sunday- there's a funeral director and a pet store instead! #Endeavour filming pic.twitter.com/U9P5owiWcz — Alice (@alicerbate) October 29, 2017

Deborah Loudon also captured the transformed shops on Turl Street:

Next series of Endeavour filming in Turl st with Oxfam bookshop playing a 60s pet shop and vintage vehicles. pic.twitter.com/D6R53OxfmO — Deborah Loudon (@DeborahLoudon) October 29, 2017

Shooting also took place in Museum Road and some fans were fortunate enough to catch a glimpse of the filming saw Shaun Evans, who plays a young Inspector Morse, sat on a park bench with another character.

