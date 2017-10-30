Eagle-eyed fans were able to snap selfies with their favourite sleuth as he returned to Oxford to film another series of Endeavour.

Karen Wilkins was delighted to get a picture with the star of the show, Shaun Evans on her lunchbreak as cameras rolled down Pembroke Street

Mr Evans portrays a young Inspector Morse in his early days as a detective.

Loud gunshots also rang out down Turl Street Sunday afternoon as the film crews were back to shoot the popular series.

Oxford University student Alice Bate, who lives on the street, said the cameras drew quite a crowd as they filmed a fight scene.

The 19-year-old English Literature student added: "The Missing Bean was turned into the funeral directors for the day, and the Oxfam bookshop became a pet store!

"I really like Endeavour, and I think Turl Street is such a beautiful part of Oxford so it was really great to see them filming here.

"I chatted to some crew members and saw the cast filming different scenes, but I didn't meet any of the cast."

Guess there'll be no flat whites or book shopping this Sunday- there's a funeral director and a pet store instead! #Endeavour filming pic.twitter.com/U9P5owiWcz — Alice (@alicerbate) October 29, 2017

Deborah Loudon also captured the transformed shops on Turl Street:

Next series of Endeavour filming in Turl st with Oxfam bookshop playing a 60s pet shop and vintage vehicles. pic.twitter.com/D6R53OxfmO — Deborah Loudon (@DeborahLoudon) October 29, 2017

Shooting also took place in Museum Road and some fans were fortunate enough to catch a glimpse of the filming saw Shaun Evans, who plays a young Inspector Morse, sat on a park bench with another character.

Rosie Hetherington said she saw a road sign at the St Aldates end of Blue Boar Street at the weekend, saying bikes would need to be moved for filming later on in the year.

She added: "It said bikes needed to be moved 30 November 2017 for filming of Endeavour.

"I Walked past tonight and Blue Boar Street was full of vintage cars, policemen in old style helmets.

"Mainly lots of people wrapped up warm and lots of filming equipment.

"I Did catch a glimpse of Shaun by the cars. At least one cyclist was caught out and had to be escorted to where his bike had been moved."

Did you spot the illusive detective? Send in your pictures and stories to the Oxford Mail newsroom.