IT MAY not even be Halloween yet but the sound of jingles bells is fast approaching.

With a bumper crop of Christmas shows this year, now is the time to start planning what to see over the festive season.

And this year's offerings from across Oxfordshire look sure to go down a treat with young and old alike.

From West End plays and traditional pantomimes to magic shows and musicals there is something for everyone.

JACK AND THE BEANSTALK

Oxford Playhouse

From Friday, November 24 to Sunday, January 7

Written and directed for the third year running by Steve Marmion, the Playhouse promises a contemporary edge to the traditional panto, with all the usual bells and whistles.

Based on the English folk tale about the plucky but naive Jack and his handful of beans, this new production features Ricky Oakley as Jack. Paul Barnhill, first seen at Oxford Playhouse as the treacherous and conniving Abanazer in Aladdin (Christmas 2015), returns to play Jack’s mother, Dame Trott.

With original music, current tunes and some golden oldies, there is merriment for both adults and children.

Be ready to boo the baddies, applaud the goodies and join Jack on his journey to conquer the giant.

Oxford Playhouse

A: Beaumont Street, Oxford OX1 2LW

T: 01865 305305

W: oxfordplayhouse.com

Tickets: £15 to £30

Brave children under five are welcome, but may find some scenes loud or scary

WAR HORSE

Wednesday, December 13 to Saturday, January 6

For a spectacular Christmas treat head to New Theatre Oxford for The National Theatre’s acclaimed production of War Horse.

War Horse, which has been seen by more than seven million people worldwide, has won 25 awards including the Tony Award for Best Play on Broadway.

Directed by Marianne Elliott and Tom Morris, Nick Stafford’s adaptation of Michael Morpurgo’s remarkable story of courage, loyalty and friendship, about a young boy called Albert and his horse Joey, set against the backdrop of the First World War is the most successful play in the National Theatre’s history.

It features ground-breaking puppetry work by South Africa’s Handspring Puppet Company, which brings breathing, galloping horses to live on stage.

A: George St, Oxford OX1 2AG

T: 0844 871 3020

W: atgtickets.com/oxford

Tickets: from £20.90 to £61.90 plus £4 booking fee

SLEEPING BEAUTY

The Theatre, Chipping Norton

From Tuesday, November 14 to Sunday, January 14

There will be plenty of opportunity to see The Theatre's panto – it has one of the country's longest runs at 101 performances.

Expect bond villains, blow up beds and berserk pie-making machines in its version of Sleeping Beauty.

There will be original music from Harry Sever, script from playwright Andrew Pollard and direction from The Theatre’s artistic director, John Terry. Striking set designs by Max Dorey along with costumes by designer Emily Stuart complete the merry spectacle.

Look out for relaxed performances, child-free evenings and stage tours.

A: 2 Spring Street, Chipping Norton OX7 5NL

T: 01608 642350

W: chippingnortontheatre.com

Tickets: £11 to £26 plus concessions, schools £10.50

THE NUTCRACKER AND THE MOUSE KING

Cornerstone, Didcot

Friday, December 8 to Saturday, December 30

A new musical version for the whole family. The world of the Nutcracker and the Mouse King is vividly brought to life with songs and music, performed live by actor musicians supported by a talented young company ensemble from the local community.

A: 25 Station Road, Didcot OX11 7NE

T: 01235 515144

W: cornerstone-arts.org

Tickets: £15, £13.50 concessions, £50 family ticket

THE WIND IN THE WILLOWS

The Mill Arts Centre, Banbury

From Friday, December 8 to Saturday, December 30

The weasels have taken over Toad Hall this Christmas as the Mill is transformed into a wooded riverbank. Creation Theatre is collaborating with Cherwell Theatre Company to bring a mad-cap, fun adaptation of Kenneth Grahame’s classic tale of the beauty of friendship and nature.

The daring adventures of Mr Toad are brought to life with music and laughter.

A: Spiceball Park Road, Banbury, OX16 5QE

T: 01295 279002

W: themillartscentre.co.uk

Tickets: adults from £16, concessions from £14

ROBIN HOOD

Kenton Theatre, Henley

Friday, December 15 to Thursday, December 28

Follow the exciting escapades of the dashing hero and his loyal band of merry men in this medieval romp. There's heaps of audience participation, thrilling sword fights, archery contests, spirited heroes and dastardly villains, as this much loved tale is given an exhilarating twist by Immersion Theatre Company. (The run is followed by a production of Cinderella by Henley Children's Theatre – see website for dates, times and ticket prices)

A: New Street, Henley, Oxon RG9 2BP

T: 01491 575698

W: kentontheatre.co.uk

Tickets: adult £22, concessions £20, children £16, family £65

WORKING CHRISTMAS

Old Fire Station, Oxford

Wednesday, December 6 to Saturday, December 23

This new Christmas play for grown-ups, created specially for Oxford, promises love, songs and silliness. Omar's doing his best to ignore Christmas, but somehow he's ended up at the messy end of another student party. Jo might as well work through the holidays. Her kids don’t want to see her anyway. They could both do with a friend and some fun.

A: 40 George Street, Oxford OX1 2AQ

T: 01865 305305

W: oldfirestation.org.uk

Tickets: £15, £12 concessions, previews £10

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

North Wall, Oxford

Saturday, December 2 to Saturday, January 6

Join the innovative Creation theatre company as it presents Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol – transforming The North Wall into Victorian London.

This will be Dickens like you’ve not seen him before, with misers, music, Marley’s ghost and all sorts of Creation twists.

A: South Parade, Oxford OX2 7JN

T: 01865 766266

W: thenorthwall.com/creationtheatre.co.uk

Tickets: £13.50 to £32 plus £2.50 booking fee

MORGAN & WEST: A (SORT OF ) CHRISTMAS CAROL MAGIC SHOW!

Pegasus Theatre, Oxford

Tuesday, December 5 to Sunday, December 24

Morgan and West present Charles Dickens’ timeless classic A Christmas Carol. There is only one problem – they haven’t read it. Also, there are also only two of them to play all the parts... and Mr West is rather insistent on doing a magic show at the same time.

A: Magdalen Road, Oxford OX4 1RE

T: 01865 812 150

W: pegasustheatre.org.uk

Tickets: £14, £10 concessions, £7 under 18s

JINGLE’S MAGIC SLEIGH

The Story Museum, Oxford

Friday, December 1 to Tuesday, January 2

A new show for families, written and directed by Renata Allen and with original music by David Gibb. Belle – Jingle to her friends – has to come up with stories and songs to cheer-up Santa and get him back to his Christmas post. With original music and lots of joining in, the show is written and produced by the same team as Three Bears in 2016. It stars singer/storyteller Amantha Edmead.

A: Rochester House, 42 Pembroke Street, Oxford OX1 1BP

T: 01865 790050

W: storymuseum.org.uk

Tickets: adult £9, concessions £7

A NEW COAT FOR CHRISTMAS

Burton Taylor Studio, Oxford

Thursday, December 7 to Sunday January 7

An Oxford Playhouse production in association with Flintlock Theatre aimed at three to six-year-olds and their families. The show lasts 50mins with no interval and all performances are relaxed.

A: Gloucester St, Oxford OX1 2BN

T: 01865 305305

W: oxfordplayhouse.com

Tickets: £9